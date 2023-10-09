NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, August 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NV5 Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NV5 Global

NV5 Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NVEE traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,692. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $89.30 and a 1-year high of $154.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $222.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $333,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in NV5 Global by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.