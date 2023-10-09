Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Head-To-Head Survey

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) and Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and Trustmark’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Oak Ridge Financial Services alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Ridge Financial Services $28.11 million 1.51 $6.66 million $2.23 6.95 Trustmark $759.32 million 1.75 $71.89 million $1.69 12.85

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services. Oak Ridge Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trustmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trustmark pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trustmark has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oak Ridge Financial Services and Trustmark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Trustmark 0 5 0 0 2.00

Trustmark has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 44.33%. Given Trustmark’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trustmark is more favorable than Oak Ridge Financial Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Trustmark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and Trustmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Ridge Financial Services 19.64% N/A N/A Trustmark 10.87% 11.69% 0.99%

Summary

Trustmark beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products. It operates through a network of branches in Oak Ridge, Greensboro, and Summerfield, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

About Trustmark

(Get Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services. The company also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government-insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing. In addition, it provides wealth management and trust services, such as administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. Further, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.