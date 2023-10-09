Oak Thistle LLC Acquires 1,682 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,031,000 after acquiring an additional 927,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,560,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.9% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,214,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,277,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,663,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,604,000 after purchasing an additional 477,862 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 61.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,208,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 460,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.3 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.