Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. Tenet Healthcare accounts for about 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.43. The stock had a trading volume of 56,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.83.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

