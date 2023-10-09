Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 52,905 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in News by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 38,085 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of News by 14.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of News by 60.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in News during the second quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in News by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 144,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWSA. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on News in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on News in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

News Price Performance

NASDAQ NWSA traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $20.06. 94,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,035. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 1.32. News Co. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

News Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $3,862,925.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other News news, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $205,614.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $3,862,925.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,993.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,380 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

