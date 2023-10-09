Oak Thistle LLC Boosts Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,847 shares during the period. Nasdaq accounts for approximately 0.9% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,870,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,028,000 after buying an additional 196,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,030,000 after acquiring an additional 125,136 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,012,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,013,000 after purchasing an additional 212,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,829,000 after purchasing an additional 775,233 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.53. 75,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.33. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

