Oak Thistle LLC Grows Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $475.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,114 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,565. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $470.01. 100,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,259. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $476.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $449.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.42. The company has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

