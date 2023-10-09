Oak Thistle LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 327.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.6% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,947,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,862,000 after buying an additional 552,226 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 118,819.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,081,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,937,000 after purchasing an additional 429,357 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,815,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.0% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,043,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,304,000 after purchasing an additional 465,102 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,854.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $51.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,373. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

