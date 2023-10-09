Oak Thistle LLC Has $798,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 446,573 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,872,000 after acquiring an additional 18,668 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,883 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.2% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 82,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 81.6% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 27,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.1% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 40,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.77. 383,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,912,930. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.04. The company has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 106.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

