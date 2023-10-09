Oak Thistle LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,145 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,164,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,242,636,000 after acquiring an additional 223,827 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,891,819,000 after acquiring an additional 864,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.97.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $202.15. The company had a trading volume of 109,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The company has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

