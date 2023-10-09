Oak Thistle LLC Invests $1.22 Million in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. Interpublic Group of Companies makes up approximately 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 260.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,356,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,915,000 after buying an additional 5,313,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,875,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,643,000 after buying an additional 3,107,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $54,277,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 178,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,010. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.45%.

IPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

