Oak Thistle LLC Invests $937,000 in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,132,000. State Street Corp grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 791.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 452,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,906,000 after acquiring an additional 401,787 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $9,771,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 784,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,781,000 after acquiring an additional 230,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NSA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.65. 21,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.71. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $44.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

