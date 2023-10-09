Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,387,000 after acquiring an additional 154,945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543,146 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ED. Barclays initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.82. 47,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,377. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.