Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. Olin accounts for 0.8% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Olin by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 358,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Olin by 63.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Olin by 7.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 973,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.23.

Olin Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:OLN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.17. 66,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,188. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 13.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Olin news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $240,099.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $240,099.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,639 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

