Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:DLB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,715. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.45 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 17.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. TheStreet downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $1,492,117.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,242.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $1,492,117.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,242.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $581,500.49. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,099 shares of company stock worth $7,966,927. 39.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

