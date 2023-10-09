Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Dover by 118.9% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 46,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 25,035 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Dover by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Dover by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 70,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.15. 44,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,025. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.57. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.46.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

