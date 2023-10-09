Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,060,496,000 after purchasing an additional 486,401,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $268,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 879.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 858,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,799,000 after acquiring an additional 771,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3,412.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,197,000 after purchasing an additional 628,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $242.67. 65,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.63. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.94 and a 1-year high of $249.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 72.52, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $356,201.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,994.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $356,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,607 shares in the company, valued at $9,475,994.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,241 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,369 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.29.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

