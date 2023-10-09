Oak Thistle LLC Purchases 23,553 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 169.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares during the period. RingCentral accounts for approximately 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after buying an additional 420,567 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,144,000 after acquiring an additional 940,926 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP increased its position in RingCentral by 26.3% during the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,841,000 after acquiring an additional 495,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in RingCentral by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,931,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,228,000 after purchasing an additional 216,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,665,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,090,000 after purchasing an additional 150,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Down 1.7 %

RNG traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $539.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,500,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,500,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $1,662,820.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,551,434.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,238. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Stories

