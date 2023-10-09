Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 199.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 371,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,442,000 after buying an additional 247,069 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in 3M by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

MMM stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.60. 222,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,696. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. HSBC began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on 3M

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.