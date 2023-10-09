Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 199.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 371,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,442,000 after buying an additional 247,069 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in 3M by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
3M Price Performance
MMM stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.60. 222,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,696. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91.
3M Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. HSBC began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on 3M
3M Company Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 3M
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Healthcare Giant Outperforms: A Healthy Dose of Market Resilience
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 5 Reasons Rivian is a Buy on Shaken Investor Sentiment
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Breakout Alert: PDD’s Impressive Surge Continues
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.