Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000. APA comprises about 0.7% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of APA by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 35.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.15. 491,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,234,714. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.71. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Articles

