Oak Thistle LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oak Thistle LLC owned approximately 1.02% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,781.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 525,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,842,000 after purchasing an additional 497,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 6,368.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 171,108 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 681.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 149,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 130,102 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,575,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,190,000.

Shares of BATS SVXY traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.41. 2,921,855 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.91.

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

