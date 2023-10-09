Oak Thistle LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACMFree Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. AECOM accounts for 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,361 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,899,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,414,000 after buying an additional 119,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AECOM by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,564,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,888,000 after buying an additional 531,044 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 106,750.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,215 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Trading Down 0.3 %

ACM traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $92.16.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,942 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,256.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

