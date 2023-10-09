Oak Thistle LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. AECOM accounts for 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,361 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,899,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,414,000 after buying an additional 119,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AECOM by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,564,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,888,000 after buying an additional 531,044 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AECOM by 106,750.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,215 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.76. The company had a trading volume of 8,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $92.16.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,942 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,256.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

