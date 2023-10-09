Oak Thistle LLC Takes $991,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,676 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 92,835.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,632,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Match Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,028. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Match Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $466,258. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

