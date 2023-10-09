Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. Global Payments makes up 0.8% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Global Payments by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 105,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.5% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 37.6% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Global Payments by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.31. The company had a trading volume of 46,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,509. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.28 and its 200 day moving average is $110.45.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GPN

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.