Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OCSL

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,636. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 115.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 53,343 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.