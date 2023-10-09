Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,582 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,582 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 370,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after acquiring an additional 48,369 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in BHP Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,959 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BHP stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.70. 355,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.00. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,950.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.