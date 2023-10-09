Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $10.13 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 198.4% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 29,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 435,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,490,000 after purchasing an additional 41,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,058. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.11 and a 12 month high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

