Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 552,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,739 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 10.7% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $284,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,861,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,507.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,135,000 after buying an additional 4,341,992 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.08. 1,371,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,992,640. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.69.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

