Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.5% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.44 on Monday, hitting $362.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,711,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,447,102. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

