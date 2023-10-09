Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,145,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,292,000 after buying an additional 936,329 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,985,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,274,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,842,000 after buying an additional 439,530 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,508,000.

Shares of AVUS stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $72.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,956. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $78.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.49. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

