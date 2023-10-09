Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Gap Down to $29.65

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.65, but opened at $28.40. Oddity Tech shares last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 42,546 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial raised Oddity Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Oddity Tech from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Stock Down 4.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.68.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.