Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Gap Down to $29.65

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.65, but opened at $28.40. Oddity Tech shares last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 42,546 shares.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial raised Oddity Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Oddity Tech from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.
Oddity Tech Stock Down 4.9 %
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.
Oddity Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.
