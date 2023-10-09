Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,388,134,000 after purchasing an additional 220,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,387,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,666,000 after purchasing an additional 47,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,791,000 after purchasing an additional 26,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,550,000 after purchasing an additional 425,324 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $411.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.29.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $413.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $411.64 and a 200-day moving average of $364.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.38 and a 52-week high of $438.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

