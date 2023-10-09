Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $74.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.09 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

