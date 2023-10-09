ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Lowered to $64.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $73.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.51% from the stock’s current price.

OGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

Shares of NYSE:OGS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,098. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.37. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $89.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.40.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $398.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

