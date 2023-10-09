Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Onto Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.33.

Shares of ONTO traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.54. 84,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,562. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.03. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $142.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $190.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $376,045.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,710.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $376,045.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $3,498,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,414,952.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,113. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 637.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

