Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 6,614 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,975 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FedEx were worth $26,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.84.

FedEx Stock Down 1.6 %

FDX traded down $4.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.87. 252,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.79. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $148.93 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

