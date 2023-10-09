Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,202 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $2.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,931. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.28 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.74 and its 200 day moving average is $155.04. The company has a market cap of $413.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.