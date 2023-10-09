Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,573 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,668 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $30,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.46. 334,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,912,843. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

