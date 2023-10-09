Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 865,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,631 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PG&E were worth $14,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after buying an additional 4,877,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,171,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PG&E by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,660,000 after buying an additional 18,984,092 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PG&E by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,328,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,807,000 after buying an additional 1,475,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.95.

PG&E Trading Up 0.1 %

PCG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,246,233. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

