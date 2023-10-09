Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $16.10 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,217 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,341,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,858,595.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,858,595.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $2,015,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at $11,767,434.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 704,316 shares of company stock worth $152,882,777 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.9 %

CRM traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.54. 255,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,781,650. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.17 and a 200 day moving average of $209.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

