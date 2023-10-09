Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $19.83 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 84.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,737 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $19,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,126,480,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.44.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total transaction of $324,200.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $576,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total value of $2,026,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,273,347.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $19,013,149. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.44. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

