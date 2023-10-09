Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $21.22 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,494 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $264.92. 40,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $203.23 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.61.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

