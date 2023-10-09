Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $37.55 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,482,086 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 69,698 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Ford Motor worth $37,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $11.89. 2,285,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,024,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

