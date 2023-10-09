Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $44.53 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 379.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,935 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for about 0.5% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Electric were worth $44,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in General Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.16. The stock had a trading volume of 270,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,682. General Electric has a one year low of $48.98 and a one year high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

