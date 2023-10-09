Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 156.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,088 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $39,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.00.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,157 shares of company stock worth $50,373,841 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $384.73. 457,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,793,616. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $170.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

