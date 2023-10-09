Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,825 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $54,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $111,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.57.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded down $5.80 on Monday, reaching $254.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,830,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,019,453. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.11 and a 200 day moving average of $228.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.51 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

