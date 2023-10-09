Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $495.50. 64,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,337. The company has a market cap of $191.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.