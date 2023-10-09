Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 128,024 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 128,024 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $35,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.45.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,223,729. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.07 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.22 and a 200 day moving average of $109.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

