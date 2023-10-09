Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 14,780 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,605 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $18,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.40.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.44. The stock had a trading volume of 54,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,003. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.00. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.41%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,798 shares of company stock worth $7,731,819. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.