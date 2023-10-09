Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 183,069 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,336,780 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 183,069 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.9% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $78,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after buying an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $35.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

